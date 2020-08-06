50 Cent Slammed By Instagram Users Over Beirut Explosion Post

50 Cent has been criticized after posting about the horrific Beirut explosion on Instagram this week.

The rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, shared a clip of the explosion, which killed over 100 people and injured over 4,000 more, alongside a caption that many read as sarcasm.

He also tagged the alcohol brands he’s involved with: Branson cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi.

50 signed a partnership with French Cognac Branson in 2018 and adds the tags at the end of most of his posts.

However, many Instagram users insisted 50 should be sending prayers not joking about the explosion, while others accused him of using the clip as advertising for his own companies.

ET Canada has contacted Jackson’s rep for comment.