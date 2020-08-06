Khloe Kardashian Goes Undercover As Kris Jenner On ‘KUWTK’

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fans are seeing double.

Khloe Kardashian took a little inspiration from her mom Kris Jenner in a new sneak peek for “KUWTK”. In the clip above, Kardashian transforms into Jenner with the help of her makeup team.

“I am back in my Kris Jenner glory and it’s time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos,” Khloe says as the look comes together. “Kris is here, you guys!”

“KUWTK” returns Sept. 18.