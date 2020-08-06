Kelly Clarkson Goes Back To Her Roots With ‘I’m Movin’ On’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson is going back to basics with a country cover.

The singer covered “I’m Movin’ On” by Rascal Flatts on the “Kellyoke” section of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. She wowed viewers with her powerful vocals on the emotional ballad.

Despite recording from home, Clarkson’s vocal talent shone through in the song. Her band accompanied her singing from the set of the show.

Since turning “Kellyoke” into a digital segment, the star has also covered Ashe’s “Moral of The Story”, Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep?” and even “The Climb” from fellow country alumnus Miley Cyrus.

