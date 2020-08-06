Meghan McCain Sick Of ‘The View’ Job Speculation: ‘No Other Host Has To Deal With This B.S.’

Meghan McCain is not going anywhere.

McCain, 35, and her husband Ben Domenech are currently expecting their first child. McCain appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live!” and addressed if she would return to “The View” after giving birth.

“Why does everybody ask me if I’m being fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S. Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle. Yes!”

“I’m not saying who I’m voting for… but I’m not voting for Trump,” she said. “I really want to see who he chooses. I want to see how this plays out and I want to see the debates. I’m so spoiled because I’ve loved so many elections. This one is not my favourite.”

McCain has served as a co-host on “The View” since 2017.