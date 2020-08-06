Aimee Osbourne Reveals Reason She Chose Not To Appear On ‘The Osbournes’ With Her Famous Family

Aimee Osbourne has spoken about choosing not to follow in her famous family’s footsteps and star on “The Osbournes” in the early ’00s.

The MTV reality hit ran from 2002 to 2005; Aimee opted to move out of the house at age 16 instead of starring on in the show alongside her dad Ozzy, mom Sharon and siblings Kelly and Jack.

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” Aimee said during an interview with Q104.3 in New York.

The now-36-year-old, who has been promoting her new ARO single “Shared Something With The Night”, continued, “To me, I’d grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.

“For who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

Aimee also joked she was “more mature then than I am now” as the host mentioned she’d made a pretty responsible decision considering she was so young.

