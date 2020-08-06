Jamie Dornan Says He Couldn’t Get Cast In Comedies After Playing A Killer In ‘The Fall’

Jamie Dornan always wanted to act in comedies. Unfortunately for the Northern Irish star, his casting as a psychopathic killer in the TV drama “The Fall” made it impossible.

“I always thought I’d do comedy early on [in my career],” the 38-year-old actor tells British television show “This Morning”. “And then I played a psychopath and nobody really thought of me in a comedic way. So I’ve been trying to get back to that a wee bit.”

Dornan played serial killer Paul Spector opposite Gillian Anderson in the BBC drama for three seasons until 2016, earning him a BAFTA for his performance.

While promoting his new romantic drama “Endings, Beginnings”, Dornan says he hasn’t run into the same typecasting issues around his “Fifty Shades Of Grey” role.

“What’s great about it and the success it had is that they’re so unique, it’s very hard to be typecast as someone like that because there’s no one like him really, there’s not been other movies about characters like him, so it was such a one-off in that the books, the movies and the trilogy, was its own thing,” he says of playing Christian Grey.

“Everything I’ve done since has been a million miles from it,” Dornan adds.

Dornan will finally get his chance to show off his comedy skills next year in “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar” opposite Kristen Wiig. The movie is currently scheduled for a July 2021 release.