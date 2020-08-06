Bella Hadid Flips NYPD Officers The Bird And Calls Them Out For Not Wearing Masks

Bella Hadid is saying F the police.

On Wednesday night, the supermodel made a pointed statement about the New York Police Department and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pair of posts to her Instagram Story, Hadid called out a group of NYPD officers for not wearing masks, writing, “u guys look goofy.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram

In the second post, Hadid again called out a group of officers gathered without masks, and on top of that flipped her middle finger at them.

“Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs,” she wrote.

Hadid has been a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter as protests have gone on throughout the summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death.