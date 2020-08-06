Bella Hadid Flips NYPD Officers The Bird And Calls Them Out For Not Wearing Masks

Bella Hadid is saying F the police.
On Wednesday night, the supermodel made a pointed statement about the New York Police Department and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a pair of posts to her Instagram Story, Hadid called out a group of NYPD officers for not wearing masks, writing, “u guys look goofy.”
In the second post, Hadid again called out a group of officers gathered without masks, and on top of that flipped her middle finger at them.
“Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs,” she wrote.
Today I will be standing with and donating to @NAACP_LDF, one of America’s oldest civil rights law organizations, which fights for police reform every day. “Partial justice is not justice at all–until all of the officers involved in the brutal murder of George Floyd are arrested, we will keep the pressure on.”💪🏿💪🏾💪🏽 I’ve been sitting here listening. Understanding. Educating myself . Making calls to demand justice. Donating. And reaching out to friends just in case they feel hurt or lost this week. If you are not standing in solidarity with the black community TODAY and EVERYDAY. Please unfollow me. Black lives matter…Black voices matter and the black community matters
Hadid has been a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter as protests have gone on throughout the summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death.