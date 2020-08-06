Selena Gomez Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder: ‘I Went To One Of The Best Mental Hospitals In America’

It took a long time for Selena Gomez to reach the conclusion she suffered from bipolar disorder.

Miley Cyrus, 27, caught up with Gomez, 28, online to discuss mental health and her HBO Max show “Selena + Chef”, which touches on anxiety, depression, and bipolar.

“I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and for depression, and for other stuff that I had been struggling with,” Selena said during an appearance on Cyrus’ “Brightminded” talk show, per Buzzfeed.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Poses For Stunning Selfie “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America — McLean Hospital — and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” she continued. Her new gig as host of HBO Max’s unscripted food show “Selena + Chef” has been a refreshing change for Gomez. The entertainer dissected the intersection between mental health and “Selena + Chef” at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. “I really thought [the show] would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down,” she told reporters, per ET. “Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.

“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal, and it’s affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they’re thinking about now. And it’s really confusing.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Stumbles Around Kitchen In ‘Selena + Chef’ Trailer