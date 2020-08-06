Orlando Bloom Makes A Shirtless Appearance In Katy Perry’s Livestream Video

Katy Perry had a special surprise for fans during a recent livestream.

The singer’s fiancé Orlando Bloom made a shirtless appearance while holding Perry’s dog Nugget as she spoke to fans.

Bloom said hello to the camera, before asking Perry, who is pregnant with the couple’s first baby, what she wanted as she complained about being hungry.

As Bloom said goodbye, Perry explained how they’d been feeling down recently after the death of the actor’s beloved dog Mighty.

She also said of her other half’s appearance: “That’s what happens when you’re doing a livestream from your guest bedroom.”

She also showed off her huge baby bump, telling fans: “There I am, still heavily pregnant.”

Perry, who is set to release her latest album Smile on August 28, added, “My child has hiccups. She has hiccups in my belly right now.”