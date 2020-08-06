YouTube’s ‘Life In A Day 2020’ Receives Over 300,000 Submissions From Around The World

Ten years after the release of the original “Life In A Day” documentary, which saw people from around the world record their lives to tell a single story about a single day on Earth, YouTube is doing it again with a 2020 version.

“Life In A Day 2020” received over 300,000 submissions from 191 countries for the chance to be selected for the new version directed by Kevin Macdonald (“The Last King Of Scotland”) and executive-produced by Ridley Scott. Submissions were received in more than 65 languages, totalling more than four times as many entries as the original film,

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Says He Couldn’t Get Cast In Comedies After Playing A Killer In ‘The Fall’

Notable entries include COVID-19 vaccine researchers in Oxford, a journalist covering protests in Portland, Rohingya and Syrian refugees, Black Lives Matter protestors, and Tibetan Buddhists in a monastery, among others. Those featured in the 2010 doc also submitted new footage for consideration.

“Life In A Day 2020” is scheduled to premiere in 2021.