LeBron James Calls For Everyone — ‘No Matter The Race’ — To Vote Donald Trump Out Of Office

LeBron James wants to see Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.

At a press conference on Wednesday, James was asked about Donald Trump’s comments calling NBA kneeling protests “disgraceful.”

“When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game,” Trump had said.

James responded, “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership. And, that’s all I got to say.”

When asked for more comment on Trump, James shifted the conversation to the game and the importance of the protests.

"I think our game is in a beautiful position and we have fans all over the world and our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game," he said. "But also respect what else we try to bring to the game and acknowledge it — what's right and what's wrong."

James then added that he hopes Trump is voted out of office in the upcoming November U.S. presidential election.