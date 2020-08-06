LeBron James Calls For Everyone — ‘No Matter The Race’ — To Vote Donald Trump Out Of Office

James then added that he hopes Trump is voted out of office in the upcoming November U.S. presidential election.
“And I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the colour, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans,” he said. “If we continue to talk about ‘We want better, we want change’ we have an opportunity to do that. But the game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could [not] care less.”