Zendaya Says Her Anxiety ‘Stems From The Pressure I Put On Myself’

Zendaya admits she puts a lot of pressure on herself.

Zendaya, 23, graces the September cover issue of InStyle. The multi-faceted entertainer opens up about anxiety, activism, “Euphoria”, and more.

“I think a lot of it stems from the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do my best and not make a mistake,” she says of her anxiety. “I definitely don’t have it under control yet. I don’t have the key, so if anybody does, let me know!”

“I do find that talking about it is helpful, and that can often mean calling my mom in the middle of the night,” Zendaya continues. “Sometimes I make her sleep on the phone with me like a frickin’ baby.”

Zendaya is no stranger to speaking out but she hesitates to describe herself as an activist.

“[Activism] is a lifestyle. That is a choice every day to be doing the work and devoting your life to a cause. And I don’t feel I am deserving of the title.”

“There are a lot of words that better describe what I do,” Zendaya adds. “I’m an actress, but I’m also just a person who has a heart and wants to do the right thing.”

Finally, Zendaya explains her interest in revisiting Rue in “Euphoria”.

“I do miss Rue. She’s like my little sister in a lot of ways,” Zendaya tells the magazine. “And going back to that character is a home base for me. There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer.