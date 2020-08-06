The Cast Of ‘Supernatural’ Get Together With Kansas For Zoom Singalong Of ‘Carry On My Wayward Son’

“Supernatural” fans just got a special treat.

RELATED: ‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles And Wife Danneel Recreate Paul Simon’s ‘You Can Call Me Al’ Video To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Over the weekend, Castiel actor Misha Collins hosted a special reunion over Zoom with the Winchester brothers Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles for a singalong of the show’s theme song.

Better yet, the actors were joined by members of the band Kansas, who originally recorded the song “Carry On My Wayward Son”, used for the show’s opening sequence.

RELATED: Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Hilarie Burton Host A ‘Supernatural’ Reunion In New Quarantine Talk Show ‘Friday Night With the Morgans’

The actors and musicians reminisced about the show and ’70s rock before being joined by fans watching at home for a singalong of the iconic track.

“Supernatural” had been set to come to an end in May, but the pandemic put a stop to production, leaving the 15th season unfinished for now until filming can start up again.