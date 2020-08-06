Christina Anstead Insists She And Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Are ‘In A Good Spot’ After Engagement Reveal

Christina Anstead talks being in a “good spot” with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in a new interview with People Now’s Jeremy Parsons.

Anstead and El Moussa, who work on HGTV Canada’s “Flip Or Flop” together, split publicly in December 2016 before finalizing their divorce in January 2018. They married in 2009.

El Moussa recently got engaged to his girlfriend of one year, Heather Rae Young, in July.

Anstead and El Moussa share son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, together, with her also welcoming her son, Hudson London, in September 2019, with her current husband Ant.

Ant also has two children from his previous marriage; Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

Anstead says of how her and El Moussa’s relationship has evolved, “I think it’s just gotten a lot easier. You know, I feel like time just makes things easier in general, and we’ve been separated for four years now.

“We’re just in a good spot. Our priorities have always been the kids, and will always continue to be, and that’s just what makes things go the smoothest.”

The pair have maintained a good relationship, with them sharing custody of the kids and co-parenting amicably since their breakup.