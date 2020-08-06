Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On 15 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Music producer Detail is facing 20 counts of sexual assault and felony-assault.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest Wednesday night of the musician, who co-produced Beyoncé’s hit “Drunk in Love”.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Reveals Her Own Experience With Producer Detail After Two Women Allege Sexual Assault: ‘I Literally Ran Out Of That Studio’

“The LASD Special Victims Bureau (SVB) is investigating multiple adult sexual assault allegations involving Mr. Noel Fisher, also known as ‘Detail,’ who works in the music industry as a producer,” the statement said. “The incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018. In January 2020, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Music Producer Arrested by LASD Dets in Sexual Assault Investigation, Additional Victims SoughtThe LASD Special… Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

“On July 31, 2020, detectives were notified fifteen sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges were filed against Noel Christopher Fisher,” the statement continued. “A felony arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6,290,000.”

The department also announced they believe there are additional potential victims, and are requesting help from the public to identify them.

RELATED: Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty To 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault, Bail Set At $6.6 Million

More details about the charges have not yet been released, but the producer’s lawyer told the Associated Press that he is “quite certain [Detail] will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

Back in September 2019, model and singer Kristina Buch won a suit against Detail after accusing him of rape and emotional abuse, and was awarded $15 million in damages.

Five other women, including Jessie Reyez, also spoke out against Detail at the time.