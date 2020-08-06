Katharine McPhee And David Foster Are ‘Definitely Trying’ To Have A Child

Katharine McPhee and David Foster want children.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have said that the couple are “definitely trying” to conceive a baby.

In 2019, two of David Foster’s daughters told the magazine that they “fully expect [McPhee} to have a child and fully support it.”

The 70-year-old Canadian composer and music producer is father to four daughters: 50-year-old Allison, 47-year-old Amy, 39-year-old Erin, and 33-year-old Jordan.

Foster and 36-year-old McPhee were married in June 2019.

His daughter Erin told Us at the time, “When there is something happening that people have opinions on, everyone wants to create a narrative about how you hate that person. Instead of letting anyone take liberties in creating that narrative for us, we are making it clear that we love Katharine.”