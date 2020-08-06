Stephen Colbert, James Corden Are Turning To Their Respective Studios

Stephen Colbert and James Corden are getting back to business.

Global‘s “The Late Show”, and “The Late Late Show” will return to their traditional studios next week, according to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, per Variety. Bakish revealed the plans during a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Colbert recently told viewers, “When we return, I won’t be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won’t be sleeping where I work.”

Neither program will have a live studio audience.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.