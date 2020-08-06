Prince Estate Releases Unheard Song ‘Cosmic Day’

This Thursday is a “cosmic day” for Prince fans.

The Prince Estate and Warner Records have released a previously unheard Prince track titled, “Cosmic Day”. The song will be present on the double-album reissue of Sign O’ The Times.

“Cosmic Day” was recorded at Sunset Sound, Studio 3 on Nov. 15, 1986. The song had floated between collectors as a small snippet but this is the first time the full version has been released.

“Inhabiting his ‘Camille’ vocal throughout, Prince blends synth and real drums, guitars, and several keyboard parts, which add to the ethereal surrealism of the song,” a press release explains.

The Sign O’ The Times reissue will be available Sept. 25. You can click here to listen to “Cosmic Day”.