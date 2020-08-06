Alan Thicke’s TV Theme Songs To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Alan Thicke made a real mark on music and on television.

On Thursday, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the theme songs for “Fast of Life”, “Different Strokes” and “Wheel of Fortune”, all written by the late Canadian music icon, will be inducted.

The inductions will be celebrated on Global’s “The Morning Show” on Friday at 9 a.m. ET, with co-hosts Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur.

Thicke’s son Robin Thicke will join the virtual festivities to accept the honour on his father’s behalf.

“The Thicke Family is honoured to accept this recognition on my father’s behalf,” Robin says. “My father was a proud Canadian and although he was mostly known for his acting, hosting and philanthropic work, deep down he always wanted to be Gordon Lightfoot or Bruce Springsteen.”

He adds, “There is no doubt that Alan would consider having his songs being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame as one of his life’s greatest achievements. We are sure he is playing his catalog for all his friends in heaven right now. We love and miss you Alan Thicke.”

Vanessa Thomas, Executive Director of CSHF, says of the induction, “These three iconic theme songs that will be inducted to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame harken to the halcyon days of ‘80s television when family sitcoms and game shows brought multi-generational families together in their living rooms.”

She adds, “Alan Thicke had a unique talent to create catchy, memorable and relatable songs that appeal to a mass audience while concisely encapsulating the essence of a show. Each song became as popular and synonymous with its show, as the characters and actors who starred in them.”

Fans will be able to view the permanent exhibitions of the inducted songs at the National Music Centre in Calgary.