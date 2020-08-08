Zoë Kravitz Emotionally Reacts To ‘High Fidelity’ Cancellation, Calls Out Hulu’s Lack Of Diversity

Zoë Kravitz is saying goodbye to “High Fidelity”.

Following the news that the Hulu comedy will not be returning for a second season, the actress, 31, Kravitz reacted to its cancellation.

“I wanna give a shoutout to my #highfidelity family,” she wrote alongside a series of cast photos. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Talks Catwoman Role, Why Robert Pattinson Is The ‘Perfect’ Actor To Play ‘The Batman’

She added, “#BreakUpsSuck.”

Kravitz’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon shared her feelings in a comment to the post, writing, “I’m so sad 🥺I loved this show !! The cast and the writing was 💯🌟.”

Also commenting were such celebs as Halle Berry, Questlove, Lena Waithe, Katie Holmes, Natalie Morales and Jason Momoa, whose wife, Lisa Bonet, is Kravitz’s mom.

Actress Tessa Thompson also chimed in, writing: “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much”.

Kravitz replied by throwing some shade at Hulu for its lack of diversity. “It’s cool,” she responded. “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh wait.”

RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Talks Life In Quarantine In ‘Vanity Fair’ June 2020 Issue Celebrating TV Actors

Hulu’s “High Fidelity” was a reimagined version of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jake Lacy and David H. Holmes starred alongside Kravitz in the series.

Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, also appeared in the original movie.