Meghan Markle To Turn Interviewer, Touching On Newsrooms And Gender Equity, At Next Public Engagement

Meghan Markle’s next public engagement has been revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to speak at nonprofit newsroom The 19th* Represents’ online event on Friday, August 14.

She will interview its co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about creating a transformative newsroom centred on gender equity.

The Duchess will join us on our final day of programming, Friday, Aug. 14, for a conversation with our co-founder and CEO, @eramshaw.

“The 19th*’s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important,” The Duchess said in a statement to Glamour. “I’m looking forward to asking the co-founder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core.”

Ramshaw, who used to be editor-in-chief of the Texas Tribune, added Meghan reached out to them to get involved.

She said “the duchess learned about The 19th* and its mission and reached out to us. She told us that our vision for The 19th* — building a truly diverse and representative newsroom that covers women with nuance — spoke to her immediately.”

Ramshaw continued of being interviewed, “It feels vulnerable, but also important. Journalism is a critical piece of the democratic equation. We should ask questions about it. So we’re looking forward to rounding out the week with this chance to talk about the mission of the 19th*, and I’m supremely excited to get to do that with someone who believes deeply in gender equity and racial justice and high-quality journalism.”

The upcoming event will take place between August 10-14 and will also see Meryl Streep, Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and Melinda Gates make appearances.