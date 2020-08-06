Revlon Names Megan Thee Stallion As New Global Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon’s new Global Ambassador.

The rapper, 25, let her fans in the on the secret on Thursday, announcing the news with a killer selfie and some fun Instagram stories.

“Everybody knows I love makeup and I love the way the hotties, the hot boys, the hot girls express themselves using it too,” she said, revealing she used Revlon’s ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick for the look.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” Megan said in a statement. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Hot girl news❣️ @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her 💋 (Head to our stories for more of the dish.) pic.twitter.com/iRDK8Q5hqU — Revlon (@revlon) August 6, 2020

Megan will appear all over Revlon’s social media this month.

The musician joins other Revlon ambassadors, including Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro.