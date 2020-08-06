Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute To Dead Dog: ‘My Heart Has Broken’

Millie Bobby Brown is bidding farewell to a loyal companion.

Brown, 16, paid tribute to her deceased dog, Dolly, this week. The “Stranger Things” star and her family had the dog since 2011. Nine-years-later, Dolly passed away.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Slays A Beyoncé Dance Routine In Heels

“You turned into everyone’s best friend. Your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “Your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable.”

“My heart has broken today. You were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met Dolly, you know how special she truly was,” the actress continued. “As I held your paw while you were going to heaven…”

The “Stranger Things” star reflected on adventures the pair shared in Canada, England and the United States.

RELATED: 1st Look At Millie Bobby Brown As Sherlock Holmes’ Teen Sister

“I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on,” Brown reflected. “You name it, dolly had probably been there. I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind,” she concluded. “I love you dolly brown. you will always be our number one.”