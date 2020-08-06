Prince Charles And Queen Elizabeth Send Message Of Hope To Victims Of Beirut Tragedy

Prince Charles and Camilla sent their heartfelt condolences to the people of Lebanon this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall offered their support following the horrific explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, which claimed over 100 lives and left thousands injured.

The official Clarence House Instagram account posted the statement on Thursday: “My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for all the people of Lebanon following the horrific explosion in Beirut which has resulted in the tragic death of so many and caused such unimaginable devastation. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones and all those who have been so terribly injured. However inadequate it may be, we did just want to assure you, dear Mr. President, that you and your people are very much in our thoughts and special prayers at this desperately sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth offered her own statement on Wednesday on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

The message reads: “Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news of the explosion at the Port in Beirut yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected.”

The large-scale explosion struck Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday claiming over 100 lives and rendering many homeless.