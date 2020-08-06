Beyoncé Shows Stunning New Looks From Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé is looking like a trillion dollars in new snaps from her visual album “Black Is King”.

On Thursday, the “Halo” singer shared three new photos from the critically acclaimed musical film. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for “The Lion King” remake.

The stylish looks include a hot pink dress with an open-chest design and a long blue gown hat covering her face.

“Black Is King” stars Beyoncé and features appearances by Jay-Z, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter, Kelly Rowland, Jessie Reyez, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Black Is King” was released globally to stream globally through Disney+ on July 31.