Melissa Rivers Says Her Mom Joan Rivers Would Be ‘So Happy’ Wearing A Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘It Hides A Multitude Of Flaws’

Melissa Rivers insists her late mother Joan Rivers would have loved wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joan, who died on September 4, 2014, at age 81, was known for her love of fashion.

Melissa says of her mom and having to cover her face right now, “Oh, she would be happy.”

She adds, during an interview on “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef”, ”It hides a multitude of flaws… She would have been very happy because that meant she only had to do her eye makeup.”

The actress, who took over as host from her mom on “Fashion Police” after she died, says of a possible reboot of the show: “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. You know, I loved working with Brad [Goreski]. I loved working with NeNe [Leakes].”

“I loved working – you know, Giuliana [Rancic] and I worked forever. I adore Margaret [Cho]. You know, there’s a couple people I wouldn’t want to work with, but God, we could use it now, too.”

“Fashion Police” ran from 2010 to 2017.

The star also talks about whose looks she’s been loving recently: “Jennifer Lopez. How can she look so good all the way through this? Did you see the Instagram picture she put up the other day that was her from the back in a white bathing suit? And, was just, like, seriously?

“I don’t get it. Like, she’s not human. It’s not right. I want to know what fountain of youth she’s drinking from.”