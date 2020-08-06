A ‘Knight Rider’ Movie Is In The Works From James Wan

KITT will ride again!

“Knight Rider”, the classic TV series about a crimefighter and his technologically-advanced talking car KITT is being eyed for a big-screen feature adaptation. The original series starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight aired from 1982 to 1986 and amassed a large cult following over the years with books, video games and spin-offs, even launching its own convention, KnightCon.

Deadline is reporting “Aquaman” and “The Conjuring” director James Wan’s production company is developing the film with former video game writer TJ Fixman penning the screenplay.

Not much is known about the movie reboot, but the story is said to take place in present-day and is said to maintain the “anti-establishment” tone of the original series, according to Deadline. No word on whether The Hoff will make a cameo appearance.