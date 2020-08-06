Bryan Cranston Is A Judge With A Moral Dilemma In Teaser For ‘Your Honor’ Limited Series

By Rachel West.

Bryan Cranston is returning to TV in the limited series “Your Honor”.

The newly-released teaser shows Cranston as a respected Chicago judge who goes to great lengths to protect this son after the teen becomes caught up in a hit-and-run incident that has ties to the mafia.

Helping to cover-up his son’s involvement comes at a great moral cost for the judge who will do anything to protect his son’s future.

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret COVID-19 Battle: ‘Keep Wearing The Damn Mask’

Co-starring with Cranston in the 10-episode Showtime series are Michael Stuhlbarg, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Hunter Doohan, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo and Hope Davis.

There’s no premiere date set for the series yet, but it will air sometime this fall.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP