Bryan Cranston Is A Judge With A Moral Dilemma In Teaser For ‘Your Honor’ Limited Series

Bryan Cranston is returning to TV in the limited series “Your Honor”.

The newly-released teaser shows Cranston as a respected Chicago judge who goes to great lengths to protect this son after the teen becomes caught up in a hit-and-run incident that has ties to the mafia.

Helping to cover-up his son’s involvement comes at a great moral cost for the judge who will do anything to protect his son’s future.

Co-starring with Cranston in the 10-episode Showtime series are Michael Stuhlbarg, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Hunter Doohan, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo and Hope Davis.

There’s no premiere date set for the series yet, but it will air sometime this fall.