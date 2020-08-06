Keke Palmer Will Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer continues to kill it at the presentation game, adding 2020 MTV Video Music Awards host to her resume.

MTV announced on Thursday that Palmer – one-third of the hosting trio on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” – will serve as host for this year’s awards show. The “Hustlers” actress shared the news with her “True Jackson, VP” character in the promo above.

“True, I’m hosting the MTV Video Music Awards!” Palmer tells her Nickelodeon character. “The VMAs! Summer’s biggest stage with the world’s biggest artists.

Nominees BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are all scheduled to perform. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominees with nine nods apiece; meanwhile, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd each scored six nominations.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on August 30.