The Rolling Stones Enlist ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal For ‘Scarlet’ Music Video

Paul Mescal puts his acting chops to good use in The Rolling Stones’ new music video for “Scarlet”.

The “Normal People” actor stars in band’s latest visuals, off the heels of his first Emmy nomination. In the video, Mescal depicts the various states of a drunken rockstar. In classic rocker fashion, he terrorizes a hotel room and smokes in the bathroom.

Mescal’s character can also be seen arguing with a red lipstick depiction of Scarlet in the mirror

“Scarlet” was released on July 22 and will be included in the forthcoming multi-format release of 1973’s Goats Head Soup. The album will feature two unreleased tracks, “All the Rage” and “Criss Cross”, plus new outtakes and alternative mixes.

The updated version of Goats Head Soup will be available Sept. 4.