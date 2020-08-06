Robin Williams Documentary ‘Robin’s Wish’ Will Take Viewers Inside His Final Days

Robin Williams fans will get a deep look into his final days with the documentary, “Robin’s Wish”.

The late icon died in 2014 and six years later, a first look at the upcoming film is here.

The brand new trailer for the movie features interviews with the actor’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, as well as his friends and colleagues Shawn Levy, John R. Montgomery and David E. Kelley.

“Robin’s Wish” will also explore the actor’s fight against Lewy Body Dementia.

RELATED: Zelda Williams Honours Late Father Robin Williams On His 69th Birthday

Williams will also appear throughout the film through old clips and interviews.

“Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy,” Schneider Williams said in a statement. “With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for.”

“Robin’s Wish” will stream on-demand beginning Sept. 1.