‘Proud Family’ Cast Stage Virtual Reunion Ahead Of Disney+ Spinoff Of Animated Hit

The cast of beloved animated series “The Proud Family” reunited virtually on Thursday as part of NAACP’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment Festival.

Keke Palmer served as moderator, and had some exciting news to share: she’ll be joining the Prouds for the show’s upcoming revival.

“The Proud Family” debuted on Disney Channel in 2001 and ran until 2005; a new continuation series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is currently in the works for streaming service Disney+.

Thursday’s panel featured Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), with the actors reminiscing about the cultural impact of the show.

Fans also received a sneak peek at the new “Louder and Prouder” series, which picks up the story of protagonist Penny Proud, her madcap parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama, along with Penny’s pals Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer.

According to a Disney+ press release, Palmer will play a new character, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.

“She is extremely mature for her age and will not hesitate to shut anyone down with her blunt honesty and wisdom,” the release describes the character. “The adopted daughter of mixed-race parents, Maya is new to town, and initially disassociates herself from Penny and her crew because she is skeptical about what she perceives to be the superficiality of social cliques. However, Penny eventually gains her hard-earned respect and the two become good friends.”

In addition to her new “Loud and Proud” role, Palmer has another high-profile gig coming up, with Thursday bringing the announcement that she’ll be hosting this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.