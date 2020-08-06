Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Midnight Sky’

Miley Cyrus is here with a summer treat.

The singer announced on Thursday that her album is on track for release and her newest single “Midnight Sky” will drop next week.

“I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever …. but no more….. She is finally here,” Cyrus tweeted. “My new single MIDNIGHT SKY. AUGUST 14th. PRE SAVE NOW.”

“Midnight Sky” comes one year after the single “Mother’s Daughter” dropped, which was promoted as a single off her upcoming albums. According to Billboard, the plan was for three EPs including She Is Here and She Is Everything, but only She Is Coming was released.

Earlier this week, Cyrus teased the much-anticipated albums, writing “Meet Miley Cyrus….again.”

“Midnight Sky” will be released on August 14, the same day as Katy Perry’s album Smile.