Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Are BFFs In ‘Rain On Me’ Behind-The-Scenes

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are too cute to handle.

The collaborators released behind-the-scenes footage from their “Rain on Me” music video shoot. The footage includes dance choreography and adorable interactions between the songstresses.

“Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing,” Gaga explained before asking, “You know what, can we have some Neosporin?” Grande joked, “Lady Gaga just scratched my eye! It’s an honour, I hope it scars.”

“You scratched my eye,” Grande teased Gaga. “You scratched my heart,” Gaga retorted.

“Rain on Me” is the second single from Gaga’s long-anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica. The song was originally released on May 22 to rave reviews.