Kesha Dives Into Virtual Reality For Intimate Concert Experience

Kesha fans can watch their favourite artist like never before in this new virtual reality concert.

Kesha teamed up with MelodyVR to perform a unique solo concert. The “Raising Hell” singer performs tracks from her album High Road plus other hits. Fans can watch the performance on August 13 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT via the MelodyVR app on smartphones, and VR headsets.

“I miss performing live and connecting with my fans. I really live for those moments,” Kesha said in a press release. “So I am really excited to be able to get closer and more intimate than ever before, with a show I am playing virtually with MelodyVR.”

“I encourage all my fans to download the app so we can sing and dance together, for this stripped-down show experience,” she added. “I don’t believe I have ever played a show like this, just me and only me, for you and only you.”

Other artists to have teamed up with MelodyVR in the past include Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi, Blake Shelton, Nelly, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Fall Out Boy, Julia Michaels, KISS, and The Chainsmokers.