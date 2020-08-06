‘Eurovision Song Contest’ Coming To U.S. Television As ‘American Song Contest’

The annual “Eurovision Song Contest” has been a staple of European television since 1956, and now American TV viewers are finally going to get in on the action with a U.S. adaptation, dubbed “American Song Contest”.

Every year, each European nation sends its top music act to perform an original song, attracting an audience of 200 million viewers; the contest is famous for discovering Swedish superstars Abba, who won the contest in 1974 with the mega-hit “Waterloo”.

According to a report in Variety, “American Song Contest” is scheduled to debut during the 2021 holiday season, with artists — solo singers, duos or groups up to six members — from each of the 50 states, across all musical genres, performing their original songs on live television.

“The format, as it is currently conceived, will position the artists head-to-head against other states’ representatives in a series of televised qualifier competitions, leading to semi-finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Finale March Madness-style,” notes Variety.

Producer Christer Björkman — a fan of the show who competed in 1992, representing Sweden — told Variety: “Eurovision has been a dream project ever since I was a child. To have a chance to use everything you know about the format and redo it from the beginning and to bring it to an audience that has no history with it is such a privilege.”

“American Song Contest” has also been a passion project for exec producer Ben Silverman, former NBC chairman whose hits include “The Office” and “Big Brother”. “I’ve spent 20 years trying to pursue this,” he said, adding, “I just love the format.”

According to Silverman, a show that brings together people from all 50 U.S. states can play a powerful role in uniting a fractured nation. “When America is more fractionalized than ever and we are dealing with so many issues that divide us, the one [thing] that truly unites us is our culture,” he explained. “It can unite it by celebrating its diversity, its distinctions and in pulling everyone around its love of music and its love of song.”