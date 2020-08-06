‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Details Her Divorce From Justin Hartley: ‘He Texted Me That We Were Filed’

Chrishell Stause is sharing more details about her divorce from Justin Hartley during season three of “Selling Sunset”.

In a clip released by Netflix, Stause tells her co-star, Mary Fitzgerald, that the “This Is Us” star ended their two year marriage through a text message.

“I found out because he texted me that we were filed,” Stause said.

Then referencing the news breaking everywhere, she added, “45 minutes later, the world knew.”

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Is Shook After Learning Of Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley’s Divorce In Season 3 Trailer

“Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers,” she said. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years… In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, ‘you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.’”

Stause and Fitzgerald spoke about how the ex-couple hasn’t spoken since and that their attorneys are dealing with details. “I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication.”

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause’s Mother Dies After Battle With Cancer

“If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it,” Stause said.

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, but listed the date of separation as July 8, stating “irreconcilable differences.”

Season 3 of “Selling Sunset” premieres on Netflix on August 7.