‘The Boys’ Cast Unveil Hilarious PSA Calling For Fans To ‘Wear A F**king Mask’

“The Boys” cast has come together virtually for a PSA about wearing face masks.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Jessie Usher, Aya Cash and more stars from the hit Amazon Prime Video series filmed a plea for fans, asking them, not so politely, to “wear a f**king mask.”

Quaid pointed out, COVID-19 cases in the United States need to drop so they can get back to work and film season three.

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Are Back In Season 2 Trailer For Amazon Prime Video

“Doing so will help stop the transmission of this nasty f**king disease,” Urban says before Alonso adds, “Just put the damn mask on.”

While “The Boys” has already been renewed for a season three, season two premieres on Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.