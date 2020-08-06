Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down Son Moroccan’s Request To Say Hi To Fan On TikTok

Mariah Carey will not be a prop in her son’s TikTok videos.

The “elusive chanteuse” made that loud and clear when son Moroccan, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon, was engaged with a follower on TikTok, who asked the 9-year-old if he could get his mom to make an appearance.

“Of course I can do that!” he says in the video.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Reveals Son Moroccan Once ‘Spit Up’ All Over Michelle Obama!

After walking over to the room containing his mother, he asks, “Can you say hi on TikTok?”

“Who on TikTok?” she asks suspiciously. “My fan,” he declares.

“Tell her I’m on a business call,” she says, seemingly unaware that she’s being filmed as she speaks.

“Well, my mom is not ready to look, um, be shot at, on TikTok, but yeah,” the boy explains to his TikTok fan, and then adds her bogus excuse. “Plus she’s on a business call.”

Not surprisingly, the lad’s TikTok account has since been taken private.