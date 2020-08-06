Amal And George Clooney Donate $100,000 After Beirut Explosion

Amal and George Clooney are donating to three Lebanese charities after the devastating explosion in Beirut earlier this week.

The humanitarians will split $100,000 between the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon and Baytna Baytak.

At least 135 people have been killed and over 5,000 injured in the blast that hit the Beirut port.

“We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,” they said in a statement to ET. “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.”

The statement added, “We will be donating $100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

Amal was born in Beirut, but her family moved to England when she was 2-years-old during the Lebanese Civil War.

Tuesday’s explosion only added to the suffering the country has been dealing with, including massively inflated food prices, COVID-19, political corruption and the influx of refugees from the war in Syria.

Investigations are still underway, so the exact cause of the blast is not known. But it is believed, in part, to do with a warehouse filled with around 2,700-tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said, “I have never in my life seen a disaster this big.”