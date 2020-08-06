Daniel Dae Kim Starts GoFundMe Page To Get James Hong A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Daniel Dae Kim is working hard to get James Hong a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Hawaii Five-O” star has set up a GoFundMe page as part of the campaign to raise $55,000 for the “creation and installation of the star” honouring Hong.

So apparently our listing was malfunctioning, so here's the brand NEW link to nominate James Hong for a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Take a look, donate and RT. Let's make this happen together! #StarforJamesHong @kenjeong @parkrandall @MingNa https://t.co/gn6rFwkKEC — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 6, 2020

Ken Jeong showed his support by retweeting the link.

“We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years,” Kim wrote. “Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you’re reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them.”

He also pointed out how Hong helped open the door for other Asian American actors.

“This man epitomizes the term ‘working actor,’ and that’s not even taking into account all he’s done to help further representation for actors of colour,” he added. “Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theatre company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.”

Hong has a lengthy list of work behind him with a total of 672 credits, including 149 feature films such as “Blade Runner”, “Big Trouble in Little China” and the voice of Mr. Ping in the “Kung Fu Panda” films.

However, the Walk of Fame doesn’t accept petitions or endorse GoFundMe campaigns.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez tweeted that he will have to be nominated next year for 2022. Adding to Variety, “We are happy to consider Mr. Hong if he agrees on the nomination in writing.”