INTO ACTION Celebrates 55th Anniversary Of The Voting Rights Act With Common, John Legend, Billy Porter & More

It was 55 years ago today that the Voting Rights Act was signed into law in the U.S., a linchpin of the Civil Rights Movement that prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

In celebration of this milestone anniversary, INTO ACTION is a four-day event that both celebrates this landmark bill while also bringing awareness to the voter suppression persistent attacks on voting underway right now.

INTO ACTION will be broadcasted from an array of locales, including the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, as well as Atlanta, Milwaukee, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles and other locations.

In this cities, a star-studded roster of speakers will advocate for Black political power, bring awareness to voter suppression and voting rights, and celebrate those still fighting for change today.

Guests scheduled to appear include John Legend, Usher, Stacey Abrams, Common, Billy Porter, Kendrick Sampson, Chuck D, Emma Gonzalez and more, encouraging Black Americans to unite, reclaim their power, assert their rights, and continue to speak out about social justice for a better tomorrow.

INTO ACTION is currently underway, and can be viewed via livestream above.

Meanwhile, the event received a shoutout from a Hollywood superstar and longtime Democratic activist, Barbra Streisand, who urged her followers to “tune in tonight.”