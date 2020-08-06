‘The Bachelorette”s Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen Split

“The Bachelorette”‘s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have ended their 2-year relationship.

After getting engaged on season 14 of the reality show, the two have split.

E! News confirmed the rumours that started after Yrigoyen publically showed his support for “Thin Blue Line”, a pro-police campaign linked with the Blue Lives Matter group.

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” an insider said. “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

The two moved to Carlsbad, California last year, but are “currently living separately.”

“Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done,” the source added.

Neither Kufrin or Yrigoyen commented.

In June, Kufrin spoke out about Yrigoyen’s controversial comments on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with his [social media post]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment.”

At the time, she added, “For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”