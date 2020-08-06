Zach Braff Displays New Tattoo In Honour Of Late Friend Nick Cordero

Famed tattoo artist to the stars Dr. Woo has just inked Zach Braff with a special tattoo in honour of his friend Nick Cardero, who passed away last month after a three-month battle with COVID-19.

The tattoo artist (a.k.a. Brian Woo) shared his handiwork on an Instagram post, along with the caption: “In loving memory of the greatest [star emoji] @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff.”

The tattoo depicts Cordero wearing a vintage suit and hat in the midst of a song-and-dance number, honouring the time that Braff and the Canadian-born actor spent together while co-starring in the Broadway production of “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014.

Olivia Wilde and Josh Brolin shared their positive feedback about Braff’s new tat, as did Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots.

“Need to come see you for one,” she wrote in a comment, indicating she’ll follow suit with a special tattoo in memory of her late husband.