Human Rights Group Asks Tyga To Cancel Belarus Concert ‘Organized And Funded By The Dictatorship’

A human rights group is asking Tyga to cancel an upcoming show in Belarus, claiming the rapper’s performance has been designed as a distraction to draw focus from an upcoming election that could end the 26-year reign of dictator Alexander Lushashenko.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the U.S.-based Human Rights Foundation has requested that Tyga (whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson) withdraw from his Aug. 8 performance at Hip Hop Fireworks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, pointing out that the government-sponsored event is scheduled for the night before the country’s presidential election and is part of a “plan to distract protestors from gathering at opposition rallies.”

In a letter sent to the rapper, the foundation implies that Tyga is an unwitting pawn in a larger scheme, claiming that the concert was “organized and funded by the Belarusian dictatorship, led by Alexander Lukashenko,” adding that under his leadership the country has “no freedom of speech, no freedom of assembly, and no freedom of association.”

Human rights in Belarus, the foundation notes, are practically nonexistent under Lushashenko’s authoritarian regime.

“This performance, scheduled for the day before Belarus’ elections, is no coincidence. It is an excuse to cancel the opposition’s final electoral rally, and prevent ordinary Belarusians from showing their support for freedom and democracy,” said HRF president Thor Halvorssen in a statement. “It is also a deliberate attempt to turn attention away from the massive electoral fraud that is already taking place across the country. Simply put: Your concert will serve as propaganda for Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime the day before the election.”

Added Halvorssen: “His support for Lukashenko’s regime will greatly undermine the activism he has encouraged in the United States, and provide the Belarusian dictator a useful propaganda stunt. We hope he will stand on the side of the people of Belarus as opposed to their oppressor. He must decline the invitation to perform for the dictator.”

Tyga has yet to respond to respond to the HRF’s request.