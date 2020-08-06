Britney Spears Posts Adorable Photo Referencing The Double Denim She And Justin Timberlake Wore To 2001 Award Show

Britney Spears is looking back on one of her most infamous fashion moments.

Nearly two decades ago, Spears and then-beau Justin Timberlake attended the 2001 American Music Awards in matching denim outfits, both sporting denim pants and jackets.

The double-denim look — also known as the “Canadian tuxedo” — remains a memorable one, and Spears referenced the look in an Instagram post she issued on Thursday.

Spears posted a photo of two toddlers, both sporting all-denim ensembles nearly identical to the ones she and Timberlake sported.

“I guess my denim was a hit years ago 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🦄🦄😂😂😂 !!!” she wrote in the caption.

Interestingly enough, Timberlake addressed the denim-on-denim outfits during a recent appearance on “The Daily Podcast”, hosted by his former boy band cohort Lance Bass.

“You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” Timberlake joked of the matching outfits.