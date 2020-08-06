BTS Coming To Theatres With New Concert Film ‘Break The Silence: The Movie’

BTS will be hitting the big screen once again! The megahit K-pop group will soon be appearing in a new concert film, “Break The Silence: The Movie”.

The group’s management, Big Hit Entertainment, announced the news on Thursday, and revealed that the latest film project documents the band’s 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

This is BTS’ fourth concert film, and comes on the heels of their record-breaking 2019 doc “Bring the Soul: The Movie”, which earned $24.3 million worldwide, making it the biggest event cinema film ever released.

Their latest world tour saw the members of BTS — V, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and Jin — as they performed at stadiums across the globe in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh and Seoul.

“Break The Silence: The Movie” gives fans a personal and candid behind-the-scenes look at BTS’ life on the road, and features new interviews with the beloved performers.

The film is set for a Sept. 10 premiere, before it expands into different territories — including U.S. markets — on Sept. 24.

In the meantime, BTS is set to debut their upcoming new single, “Dynamite,” in their first-ever VMAs performance on Aug. 30.



