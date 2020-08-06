Meghan Markle Sends Her ‘Gratitude’ To Those Raising Funds For Camfed

Meghan Markle got in touch with a fan after they helped set up and run the #InspiredByMeghan campaign to raise funds for Camfed.

The Twitter account that goes by @freepeeper has been raising awareness of the organization that promotes girls’ education and so far they, along with other supporters of the Duchess of Sussex, have been able to raise nearly $80,000.

“First, I heard from Harry & Meghan’s team. They contacted me to thank supporters for the @Camfed birthday fundraiser. It was so thoughtful. Their representative was lovely,” they revealed on Twitter. “I was excited we’d made it onto their radar. That was enough for me.”

Then on Wednesday, Meghan personally called.

“She said their team heard about the fundraiser and flagged it for her. She and Harry were very touched. She asked me to pass on a big ‘Thank you’ to everyone,” they said.

Adding, “I told her that they have a lot of support out there. She thanked me. She said she felt it.”

They also said how Meghan was the “kind of person you talk to for hours and time escapes you.”

“But the purpose of her call, and she said this a couple times, was to express gratitude to all of YOU for supporting them, for the fundraisers, and for your birthday wishes,” they concluded.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporters of Camfed including a visit by the Duke of Sussex last year where he was virtually joined by Meghan. Earlier in the year, she also recorded a special message for their Education Changes Everything gala as she could not personally attend having just given birth to Archie.

“A girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential,” she said in the clip.

Additionally, Meghan and Camfed Regional Director Angeline Murimirwa both spoke on the International Women’s Day panel in 2019 together.