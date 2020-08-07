Coroner Rules Caroline Flack Died By Suicide Due To Assault Trial And Media Scrutiny

Caroline Flack’s tragic cause of death has finally been officially confirmed.

CTV News reported Thursday that a British coroner has ruled the late reality TV host’s death a suicide.

The 40-year-old “Love Island” host was found dead in her London apartment in February, with her passing coming just weeks before she was to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

In her inquest, the coroner came to the conclusion that Flack took her life “because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress.”

The coroner added, “She knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her.”

Flack’s family have accused police and prosecutors of unfairly targeting her because of her status as a celebrity, despite her boyfriend Lewis Burton saying he did not want her to be prosecuted.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.