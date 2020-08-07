‘Bring It On’/Gabrielle Union Superfan Jerry Harris Gets The Surprise Of His Life During Zoom Call

Gabrielle Union superfan Jerry Harris got the surprise of his life this week.

“Cheer” star Harris was chatting with Variety during the “Power of Young Hollywood” presentation when he revealed just how much he loved Union and the movie “Bring It On”.

“She’s the perfect blend of intelligence, class, and strength,” Harris gushed.

As he showed off his cheerleading moves, Union then appeared on screen, much to Harris’ surprise.

“You are the most wonderful person I’ve seen through my television in so long,” Union told him. “You spoke to me, your positivity, your journey. I cried every time you appeared [on ‘Cheer’]. I’m obsessed.”

“We’re going to have to work together,” she then said, as Harris screamed: “Absolutely!”

“Don’t threaten me with a good time,” Union insisted.

Harris then asked Union for one piece of advice, to which she replied: “Be on time.”

“Time in this town — people act like it’s a suggestion, and that is the quickest way to put yourself right out the mix,” she said. “So many people’s careers have been impacted because they do not value other people’s time. Just be you. Don’t get weird, watch your crowd.”

Union added, “Don’t dim your light because other people aren’t happy, just shine.”

See more in the clip above.